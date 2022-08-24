Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,749 Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPKW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 414,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,288 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,407,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 144,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 56,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPKW opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $46.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.587 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

