Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Trading Up 30.6%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQGet Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) shares were up 30.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.42 and last traded at C$36.84. Approximately 316,969 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 365,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRQ shares. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.83.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Up 34.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQGet Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$513.14 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 0.9428772 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

