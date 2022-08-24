TrustFi Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $188,239.45 (TFI)

TrustFi Network (TFI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One TrustFi Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustFi Network has a market cap of $188,239.45 and approximately $12,184.00 worth of TrustFi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrustFi Network has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002135 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00763722 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016150 BTC.
TrustFi Network Coin Profile
TrustFi Network’s official Twitter account is @trustfiorg.
Buying and Selling TrustFi Network
Receive News & Updates for TrustFi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustFi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.