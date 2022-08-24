TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.19 Million

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $87,511.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

