TRON (TRX) Price Reaches $0.0663 on Top Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.13 billion and approximately $479.73 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0663 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002579 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003467 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000218 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000668 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,394,229,956 coins and its circulating supply is 92,394,233,478 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

