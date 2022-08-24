Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Holdings Raised by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 30.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,707,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,017,000 after acquiring an additional 633,175 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 566,696 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 693,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after acquiring an additional 82,920 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 659,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after acquiring an additional 86,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 386,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.57 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

