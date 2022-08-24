TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Director Sells $3,331,720.90 in Stock

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) Director Jana Partners Llc sold 68,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $3,331,720.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,795,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,112,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jana Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Jana Partners Llc sold 267,438 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $13,286,319.84.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $48.22. 283,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.20 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $50.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

