Treecle (TRCL) Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

Treecle (TRCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Treecle has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $29,230.00 worth of Treecle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Treecle has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Treecle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,726.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003841 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00128662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033527 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00075191 BTC.

Treecle Profile

Treecle (TRCL) is a coin. Treecle’s total supply is 996,547,635 coins and its circulating supply is 669,900,000 coins. Treecle’s official website is www.treecle.io. Treecle’s official Twitter account is @TRCL_0601 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Treecle

According to CryptoCompare, “Treecle is a platform that allows users to buy/sell used cars. Treecle (TRCL) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency (ERC20), it is the native token of the Treecle platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treecle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treecle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treecle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

