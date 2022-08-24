Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.56

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.56 and last traded at C$3.59, with a volume of 3150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.57.

Tree Island Steel Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.67. The firm has a market cap of C$103.19 million and a PE ratio of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$98.37 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tree Island Steel Dividend Announcement

About Tree Island Steel

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

