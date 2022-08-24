Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,431 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT opened at $157.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.38.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

