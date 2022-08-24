Traders Buy High Volume of General Mills Call Options (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,008 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 121% compared to the average volume of 4,085 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get General Mills alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in General Mills by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.27. The company had a trading volume of 25,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,662. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.42. General Mills has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $78.36.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.