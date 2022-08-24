Tokyo AU One Day Trading Volume Reaches $109,975.00 (TOKAU)

Tokyo AU (TOKAU) traded down 22.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Tokyo AU has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $109,975.00 worth of Tokyo AU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokyo AU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tokyo AU has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00773760 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016046 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tokyo AU Coin Profile

Tokyo AU’s total supply is 869,223,593,717,516 coins. Tokyo AU’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokyo AU

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokyo AU directly using U.S. dollars.

