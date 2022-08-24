Tokes Price Tops $0.0160 on Major Exchanges (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Tokes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002019 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000296 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.