TokenPocket One Day Volume Tops $667,664.00 (TPT)

TokenPocket (TPT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, TokenPocket has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. TokenPocket has a market cap of $26.66 million and approximately $667,664.00 worth of TokenPocket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPocket coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002149 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00770251 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016243 BTC.
TokenPocket Profile
TokenPocket’s total supply is 3,466,457,400 coins. TokenPocket’s official website is www.tokenpocket.pro. TokenPocket’s official Twitter account is @TokenPocket_TP.
Buying and Selling TokenPocket
