TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

TJX traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.37. 150,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,786,609. The stock has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.72.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,014. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

