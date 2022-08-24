TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.
TJX Companies Stock Up 0.8 %
TJX traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.37. 150,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,786,609. The stock has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.95.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.72.
In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,014. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
