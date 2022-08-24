The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1949 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
York Water has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. York Water has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect York Water to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.
NASDAQ:YORW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.01. The stock had a trading volume of 41,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. York Water has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $627.89 million, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.47.
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.
