The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1949 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

York Water has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. York Water has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect York Water to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YORW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.01. The stock had a trading volume of 41,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. York Water has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $627.89 million, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On York Water

About York Water

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in York Water by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in York Water by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in York Water by 6.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in York Water by 45.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in York Water by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.