The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,578.80

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,578.80 ($19.08) and traded as low as GBX 1,507 ($18.21). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,512 ($18.27), with a volume of 355,200 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEIR shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($23.92) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,020 ($24.41) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,943.13 ($23.48).

The Weir Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,259.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,503.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,577.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The Weir Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 13.50 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.06%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

