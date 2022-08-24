The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9 %

DIS opened at $114.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $209.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

