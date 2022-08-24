The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TJX Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 17th. William Blair analyst D. Carden forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TJX. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $63.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average is $61.95. TJX Companies has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,014. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314,319 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,566 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,675,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $484,528,000 after acquiring an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

