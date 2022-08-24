The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.79 million.

The Pennant Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Stephens cut shares of The Pennant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Pennant Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $45,651.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading

