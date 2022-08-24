The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.50 million-$72.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.77 million.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCKT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $24.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 480.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth $498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 54,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in The Hackett Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

