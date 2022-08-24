The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €205.00 Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €205.00 ($209.18) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HNR1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays set a €138.20 ($141.02) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($183.67) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €146.15 ($149.13) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a one year high of €116.37 ($118.74). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €140.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €146.98.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.