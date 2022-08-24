The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Sells $1,648,969.60 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,696 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 459,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,533,801.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 56,248 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,463,010.48.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89.

On Monday, August 15th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40.

On Monday, June 6th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $794,199.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 76,517 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,479,838.78.

On Thursday, May 26th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 437,248 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $8,478,238.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $340.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,046. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

