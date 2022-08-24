The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $46,747.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,822.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $105,716.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $46,747.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,822.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.