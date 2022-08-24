The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
