The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Position Increased by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 1,090.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,756. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.35. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $262.63 million for the quarter. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 14,600 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,718.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 466,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,250.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

