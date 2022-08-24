The Buckle, Inc.’s July Same Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Expectations (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) same-store sales increased by 1.8% during the month of July. Buckle’s shares climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

BKE opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.08. Buckle has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Buckle had a return on equity of 63.29% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 2,635.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Buckle by 48.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

