TFI International (TSE:TFII) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a C$120.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$131.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, August 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from C$195.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.96.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Price Performance

TSE:TFII traded up C$2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$134.80. The stock had a trading volume of 136,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,552. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$116.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$116.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.93 billion and a PE ratio of 15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$93.63 and a 12 month high of C$148.63.

Insider Activity at TFI International

TFI International Company Profile

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.87, for a total transaction of C$3,530,390.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$428,135,600.22.

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.