TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFII traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.09. 27,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,514. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.37 and a 200 day moving average of $90.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TFI International has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $120.50.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFII. TheStreet lowered TFI International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFI International stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TFI International were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

