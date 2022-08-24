Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

TXN stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.75. The company had a trading volume of 46,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,656. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.83. The company has a market cap of $156.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

