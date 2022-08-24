Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives $55.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TX. StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Ternium Trading Up 2.6 %
NYSE:TX opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. Ternium has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ternium Company Profile
Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.
