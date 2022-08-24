Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenneco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tenneco by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenneco by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Stock Performance

About Tenneco

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.82. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

