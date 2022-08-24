Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-$4.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Shares of Tennant stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.98. 173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,839. Tennant has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.56.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tennant from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $176,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $827,630.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tennant news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $108,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $176,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,630.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tennant by 82.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tennant by 42.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tennant during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Tennant by 53.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

