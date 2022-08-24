TEMCO (TEMCO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.74 Million

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. TEMCO has a total market cap of $10.74 million and approximately $100,930.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00083475 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00777605 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TEMCO

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

