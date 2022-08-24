Teloscoin (TELOS) Trading 65.5% Higher This Week

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $719,619.57 and approximately $265.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00108253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019953 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00254871 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00035207 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008466 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000260 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

