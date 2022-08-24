TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Terrence R. Curtin Sells 21,929 Shares

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE TEL traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.12. 1,833,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,616. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.12 and a 52 week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.8% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

