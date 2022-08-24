TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $138.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $132,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,886.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $132,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,886.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $1,052,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,492,361.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,644,000 after acquiring an additional 432,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,231,000 after purchasing an additional 59,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,110,000 after purchasing an additional 64,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45,442 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX opened at $101.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.77. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

