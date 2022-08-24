Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.93

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 1185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

