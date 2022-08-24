TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TALGet Rating) traded up 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.60. 49,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,379,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CICC Research cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TAL Education Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TALGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 542,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 339,016 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 73,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 544.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 149,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 126,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 493.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 124,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Stories

