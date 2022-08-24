Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,025 shares of company stock worth $2,681,699. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 0.7 %

KLAC opened at $362.45 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. KeyCorp upped their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.16.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

