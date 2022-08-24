Systematic Financial Management LP Buys New Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.27.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

