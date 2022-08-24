Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 405 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 106.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MKL opened at $1,214.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,265.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,329.26. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,162.00 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $19.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKL. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.