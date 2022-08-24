Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 11,000 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 256,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 20,324 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STRA shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.16.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.12). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

