Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires Shares of 61,445 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,445 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,240 shares of company stock worth $629,537. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

