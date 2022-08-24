Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Shares Acquired by ACT Capital Management LLC

ACT Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,539,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 372,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 130,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYRS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. 3,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,077. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $53.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

SYRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

(Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.