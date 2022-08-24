Syntax Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Syntax Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 36.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 40.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

