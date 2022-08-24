Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 332 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2,863.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ETR shares. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.07.

Insider Activity at Entergy

Entergy Price Performance

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ETR opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.37. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

