Syntax Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Syntax Advisors LLC reduced its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.69.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

