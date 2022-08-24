Syntax Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Syntax Advisors LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,859 shares of company stock valued at $74,833,983. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.00.

NYSE UNH opened at $535.80 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $501.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

