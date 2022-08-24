Syntax Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

