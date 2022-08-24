Syntax Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,514 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.